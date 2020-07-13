WEST CORK: County Council invest in Skibbereen to help recovery from COVID19 slump

13 July 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Established under Cork County Council’s Project ACT initiative to support communities, businesses and industry as they look to recover from the impact of COVID-19, significant moves have been made to enhance Skibbereen as a safe, vibrant and welcoming town for residents and visitors alike, less than two months since Skibbereen’s first Town Team meeting.

A suite of measures has been carried out in Skibbereen following extensive collaboration between Cork County Council and the local Town Team, including members of An Garda Síochána, Skibbereen Chamber of Commerce, Skibbereen Tidy Towns, Skibbereen Geriatric Society and other community representatives working in unison and for the betterment the rural town.

Works carried out to date as part of the Council’s ongoing Project ACT include a deep clean and decluttering of footpaths and public areas, cleaning of signs and bollards and footpath repairs. Cork County Council has also awarded Project ACT Town Development Funding for the purchase of street furniture in a number of public spaces within the town, as well as funds to support street entertainment, which has led to live entertainment taking place on the streets each Wednesday and Saturday since mid June and is scheduled to continue to early September.

Cork County Council has welcomed and accepted a number of applications from members of Skibbereen’s business community for the placement of street furniture outside of commercial premises. Licenses have been awarded on a temporary basis with fees waived for the duration of the summer season.

Age Friendly parking spaces are being installed in the town centre to improve accessibility for elderly and vulnerable, ensuring Skibbereen is a safe place for everyone to visit and conduct their business.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said

“This programme of works and public realm improvements, designed to deliver for the community and economy of Skibbereen Town and its hinterland, have been made possible by the phenomenal contributions from, and cooperation of, everyone involved in the Town Team, as well as support from the wider community. Similar measures are taking place in towns and villages through the county, individually tailored to meet the needs identified locally toensure the promotion of social distancing, maximisation of space for pedestrians and the enhancement of space for commercial activity.These measures show the resilience of our social and commercial spirit, and will foster growth for Cork County in these remarkable times.”

