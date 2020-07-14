Cobh gets a lick of paint

14 July 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A town ‘Paint Scheme’ has been announced for Cobh, East Cork. It is funded by Cork County Council as part of Project ACT.

The funding for the Paint Scheme had been recommended to the Council through the Cobh Town Activation Team, which included representatives from Cork County Council, Cobh & Harbour Chamber, Cobh Tidy Towns and Cobh Tourism, and other local business interests.

In launching the Scheme, Cllr. Sheppard highlighted the involvement of the business and community sectors in working with the Council as part of Project ACT. Under the scheme, grants of up to 50% of the cost of painting buildings in the town centre and Top of the Hill are available to property owners and tenants. Where a property is being painted by the owner/occupier, a grant of up to 75% of the cost of the materials is available.

Johanna Murphy, representing Cobh & Harbour Chamber thanked Cork County Council for the funding being made available, and asked that any person applying for the grant consider using Cobh based suppliers and painting contractors as far as possible.

Applications for the Paint Scheme are available from the Cork County Council offices at Carrig House, Cobh. Anyone wishing to apply can call to the offices during office hours. They can also either telephone 021-481 1307 or email cobhmd@corkcoco.ie for forms. The closing date for receipt of applications is Friday 31st July, 2020.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media