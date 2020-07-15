Ahiohill, Dromahane and Skibbereen will compete in Pride of Place Awards 2020

15 July 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council has nominated 3 entrants for the IPB Pride of Place Competition (in association with Co-Operation Ireland) for 2020.

This is the eighteenth year of the Pride of Place competition which has enjoyed tremendous success and continues to grow in prestige and popularity year after year. The purpose of the competition is to acknowledge the great work being done by communities all over the island of Ireland.

The entrants are Ahiohill Tidy Towns in Categeory One (Population under 300), Dromahane Community Park Group in Category 2 (Population 300 – 1,000) and Skibbereen & District Chamber of Commerce in Category 4 (Population 2,000 – 5,000).

Ahiohill Tidy Towns was founded in April 2018 and swept up the National Tidy Towns Endeavour Award for Cork West the following year and Group B in West Cork in Cork County Council’s Anti-Litter Challenge. The group was successful in its application for Clár funding in the same year for the implementation of safety measures at Ahiohill National School. They have developed the “Ahiohill Walks” series of historical walking trails and are working with St. Oliver Plunketts GAA Club, Coilte, and Cara Lodge to improve biodiversity at the local GAA grounds.

Skibbereen & District Chamber of Commerce is heavily engaged in developing their West Cork town as a destination that welcomes locals and visitors alike. The Chamber sponsor and support numerous community group projects and festivals and work alongside Cork County Council on public realm projects.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley said

“The response to Covid 19 brought community spirit and social solidarity to the fore throughout Cork County, and such work has never been more deserving of our recognition and admiration. The County of Cork has always had incredible representation in the Pride of Place Awards, and in at least this respect, this year is no different. The groups nominated by the Council are excellent examples of what we can do, as a community, when we work together to support one another and improve the quality of life in our locales. I wish our three nominees the best of luck in this year’s IPB Pride of Place awards.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey added

“The Pride of Place Awards give local authorities the opportunity to celebrate participation in the heart of their communities and recognise the groups and individuals who contribute to the growth of these communities. Cork County Council is pleased to nominate Ahiohill, Dromahane and Skibbereen and congratulates all the entrants on their great efforts in preparing for the 2020 awards. It is a privilege to work alongside such groups in our efforts to improve life in County Cork and build a sustainable future together.”

In place of the traditional judges visits to the nominated communities, the judging for this year’s competition will instead take place online and is due to conclude by September 30th.

