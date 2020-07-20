Apprenticeships must be remembered in the COVID-19 recovery – says Cork TD

20 July 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork East, James O’Connor says that apprenticeships should be remembered in the COVID-19 recovery plans

Deputy O’Connor said: “The same level of discussion has not as of yet taken place on the impact of COVID 19 has had on those providing apprenticeships and the difficulties which could potentially be experienced by those taking up apprenticeships. It is vital that they are not left behind in recovery plans.

“Providing this employment is going to play a key role in Ireland’s recovery in providing new employment for those leaving school and those retraining and meeting our national objectives.

“Many industries will not return to full capacity for many months to come. It is vital that new opportunities are made available as soon as possible, to ensure that new jobs are available for those caught in this situation.

“We also need a concerted effort to address imbalances which exist in the current apprenticeship population,” concluded Deputy O’Connor.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media