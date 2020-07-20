Why digital marketing is vital for business in 2020

20 July 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

I’ve attended many College courses over the years on Business. A name that keeps cropping up is Peter Drucker (1909 – 2005). He was an Austrian-born American management consultant, educator, and author, whose writings shaped what we knew as the modern ‘Corporation’. He has been described as the founder of modern management.

One of my favourite quotes of Drucker is

The aim of marketing is to know and understand the customer so well the product or service fits him and sells itself

and

The aim of marketing is to make selling superfluous

We all like to think that we have a product that “sells itself” but few of us do. Even Coca Cola have to continually market their delicious sugary drinks. So, if you have a product or service you certainly have to engage in marketing. When we speak of marketing these days, we are usually speaking of Digital marketing.

Without Digital Marketing, you could have the finest website. but it will be buried by your competition in search results. Studies show that about 75% of users click on the links that appear on the first page of search results only. I am sure you find yourself doing the very same thing. Today when I wanted to get a new car battery I Googled “car battery MY TOWN NAME” and I only viewed the 1st page of the Google results. There may have been many other capable, competent, and competitive firms able to sell me a battery, perhaps some had special offers, or videos, but – alas- I will never know because they were on the 5th or 10th page of the results, they were – for all intents and purposes – invisible to me.

The organic position of your site on search engines directly influences the amount of traffic it receives. No matter your market, your business depend on acquiring new customers. This is because existing customers will leave you from time to time no matter how hard you try. Much like David Bowie you need to constantly market yourself to your audience. If people cannot find you, then you miss out on their business.

There are many resources available for those that want to handle their own marketing. However, it’s a fast changing landscape and strategies change constantly. To avoid making common mistakes that hurt your SEO score you should hire a digital marketing agency such as Riordan SEO. Their digital marketing services include tailored search engine optimisation (SEO), website creation, and website management to help your business gain more attention.

