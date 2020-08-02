SOCCER: Cork City FC sign Kit Elliott & Scott Fenwick

2 August 2020

By Tom Collins

Cork City Football Club is delighted to confirm the signings of strikers Kit Elliott and Scott Fenwick until the end of the season, with both deals subject to international clearance.

Elliott joins the club on loan from Championship side Huddersfield, while Fenwick joins the club having most recently played with Blyth Spartans in the National League. Both players will have to undergo a period of quarantine and will therefore be unavailable for the Bohemians & Waterford matches.

Speaking after putting pen to paper, Elliott said: “I’m really excited to be here, and about this opportunity. I’ve seen that Cork City is a really big club, and I can’t get wait to get going. I need to get some more senior football under my belt, and I want to score as many goals as I can to help get the team some wins to progress up the table.

Fenwick said: “I just want to get started as soon as possible. Obviously I’ll have to do some training away from the lads at the start during the quarantine period, but I’ll get myself up to speed straight away. I’m an old fashioned kind of player, an old school number 9, I’ll rustle and bustle and try to get in the centre halves’ heads, and I’d like to say that I’m a finisher as well.

City boss Neale Fenn was happy with the players’ arrival, saying: “They’re both out and out number 9s, Kit’s strength is his hold-up play. He’ll bring that aspect to our front line, which we probably don’t have at the moment, but he’s still young and needs to learn the game. Scott is also a number 9, he’s a hardworking player with a good eye for goal and his goalscoring record in the lower leagues in England is second to none.”

The club can also confirm that Darragh Crowley has today joined Cobh Ramblers on loan until the end of the season, and everyone at the club wishes him the best of luck.

Ahead of Sunday’s return to league action, City Chairman Declan Carey said: “We knew we had to back Neale in this transfer window and we’re delighted with the business that he’s done over these past few weeks. The next 13 games are a sprint and we feel that we have the strength to have a strong remainder of the season.”

