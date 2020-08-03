Want to buy Ballymaloe relish online? Now you can at first official online store

3 August 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Delivery is available to Ireland and the UK, but will expand soon

Ballymaloe Foods has launched an online store. This is a very first for the East Cork based food company which now has 18 products on sale in Ireland.

On offer at the online store are two hampers. One is a BBQ hamper and the other is a “Bestsellers Gift Box”. Also available at the online store are wedding favours jars of relish.

There are plans to expand the range on offer online in the coming months and this includes plans to adapt to the seasons such as Christmas and Summer.

Marketing Manager with Ballymaloe Foods, Gary Hanrahan said:

“We decided to establish an online store as we are constantly being asked by customers if they can buy our products online. We decided to set up the online store based on demand of the public. This is a first for Ballymaloe Foods and we are hoping to expand the range on offer online over time.”

The gift boxes available online contain Ballymaloe Original Relish Jars, Ballymaloe Original Relish ‘Top Down’ Squeezy, Ballymaloe Pepper Relish Squeezy, Ballymaloe Diced Irish Beetroot, Ballymaloe Steak Sauce and pasta sauces. The Ballymaloe ‘Wedding Relish’ Mini Favour Jars (35g) come in a trays of 20 units and the company offers free delivery within Ireland.

As TheCork.ie previously reported Ballymaloe Foods already signed a deal with Australian retail giants Coles to start supplying its Ballymaloe Relish product to their stores down under. Ballymaloe Foods started supplying 120 Coles Supermarkets across Australia in May and reports so far is that sales are strong.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media