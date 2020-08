9 August 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Pictured at the end of the 2020 Tour de Munster Charity Cycle in Cork City today. Cyclists completed the demanding 600km route across Munster, raising vital funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland, and individual beneficiaries. For more information and to donate visit www.tourdemunster.com

