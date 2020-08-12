VIDEO: New ‘Tourism Ireland’ film showcasing Cork #WhenWeTravelAgain

12 August 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork native Siobhán McSweeney stars in new Tourism Ireland film showcasing Cork

Tourism Ireland has teamed up with the Abbey Theatre to showcase its new digital theatre experience, Dear Ireland – which brings together the voices of 50 writers and 50 actors in a collection of ‘theatrical postcards’ from Ireland.

To highlight this digital theatre experience and to celebrate our wonderful theatre culture, Tourism Ireland has created a series of three short films with some of the actors and writers involved in the Dear Ireland project – including Derry Girls stars Siobhán McSweeney and Nicola Coughlan, as well as author, activist and teacher Sinéad Burke.

The third and final film in the series features Cork native, Siobhán McSweeney, who shares insights into a piece she performed, called Katty Barry’s, written by Karen Cogan. She also speaks about her love for Ireland and, in particular, the Beara Peninsula. The film features spectacular scenery and some of Cork’s top attractions like Blarney Castle, St Anne’s Church in Cork city, the Beara Peninsula, Eyeries village and Dursey Island.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to work with the Abbey Theatre and Siobhán McSweeney to create this wonderful short film. It allows us to keep the beauty of Ireland to the fore and to showcase our authentic home-grown talent around the world. While we may not be able to travel just now, this film will inspire people for their future visit – reminding viewers, including our ‘culturally curious’ audience, of our wonderful theatre culture, our stunning scenery and the sense of pride that makes Ireland such a special place to visit.”

In the film, Siobhán McSweeney praises the Beara Peninsula, saying: “The Peninsula Beara in West Cork is the most beautiful place on earth. The copper mines down there, the beaches, the surfing, the landscape, the food, my God the food. It is a very special, magical place. Ireland inspires me because there’s no place in the world like it.”

