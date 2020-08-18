Learning Resource Centre to be developed at Cork Institute of Technology

18 August 2020

By Mary Bermingham

The development of a Learning Resource Centre in Cork Institute of Technology is a sign of the Government’s continued support for third-level education in Cork – says Colm Burke TD

Deputy Colm Burke has welcomed the announcement to develop a Learning Resource Centre in Cork Institute of Technology.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris T.D., has today announced new developments across 11 institutions to create space for 8,000 additional students.

Deputy Burke said ‘’With the commencement of the Munster Technology University in January 2021, this Learning Resource Centre in CIT along with the development of a new STEM & Agri-Tech Building in IT Tralee, is a clear commitment on the part of the Government to the ongoing progress of third level education, both in Cork and Munster as a whole.’’

Deputy Burke noted ‘’In these difficult times, the importance of education is clear. We must support our young people to achieve their goals academically.’’

‘’We are seeking to equip this generation for the jobs of the future.’’

The projects are being delivered under Project Ireland 2040, which recognises that investment in education is central to achieving a strong, future-proofed economy, balanced across the regions, and a just society in which all citizens are enabled to fulfill their potential.

Deputy Burke concluded ‘’these developments will encourage business investment in the region, which is very welcome and will increase employment’’.

Speaking after making the announcement Minister Simon Harris stated:

“This is a key milestone in what is a very ambitious programme of investment in the higher education sector. Such investment has never been more important. The higher education sector, and within that our new Technological Universities and our Institutes of Technology, have an essential role to play in driving recovery across Ireland’s regions and in preparing for the opportunities and challenges of a changing economy.

The new infrastructure to be delivered under this Programme will enhance the campus environment for students and staff, and support strengthened partnerships with industry. The buildings will have a strong focus on supporting practice-based learning, including laboratories, workshops and studios. They will also have significant flexibility to adapt to changing teaching and learning needs, and to support hybrid and remote learning.”

Projects

The Projects included in the Higher Education PPP Programme are:

Bundle 1 Higher Education Institution (TU/TU Consortium) Project Name Gross Floor Area approx. (sqm) Project Description Cork Institute of Technology (Munster TU) Learning Resource Centre 6800 The proposed project is the construction of a Learning Resource Centre which will accommodate learning, study, exhibition, engagement and entrepreneurial space. It will allow CIT to increase capacity across STEM, business and humanities subjects. Institute of Technology, Tralee (Munster TU) STEM & Agri-Tech Building 9000 The construction of a building to accommodate the STEM School of IT Tralee, including agri-tech facilities. The STEM building will be located at the Institute’s north Campus at Dromtacker. TU Dublin Tallaght Campus Culinary Arts, Hospitality & Tourism and Engineering Building 5200 This project includes a technical development centre (i.e. practice based learning facilities for engineering and science courses); facilities for the culinary arts; and new classrooms and computer labs. TU Dublin Blanchardstown Campus Teaching Building 4000 As part of its campus Masterplan, Institute of Technology Blanchardstown is expanding its general teaching facilities to support growth in student numbers across a range of disciplines. Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT/LIT TU Consortium) STEM Building 6025 Development of a new STEM facility to include science labs, lecture theatres, classrooms and other facilities. Institute of Art, Design & Technology (IADT), Dun Laoghaire* Digital Media Building 7300 The construction of a Digital Media Building which will house the animation and visual design communications labs, with capacity also for growth in courses in creative computing, entrepreneurship and creative technologies.

Bundle 2 Higher Education Institution (TU/TU Consortium) Project Name Gross Floor Area approx. (sqm) Project Description Waterford Institute of Technology (TU for the South East Consortium) Engineering, Computing and General Teaching Building 12800 This project consists of the construction of a new Engineering, Computing and General Teaching Building at WIT’s Cork Road Campus. It will provide for the consolidation of a number of faculties in one space and generate efficiencies in that respect. Limerick Institute of Technology (AIT/LIT TU Consortium) Applied Science & IT Building 5200 This project provides for the construction of a new Applied Science & IT building on the LIT Moylish campus. The building will accommodate science labs, flat teaching facilities, computer labs, tutorial rooms, breakout and meeting spaces. Letterkenny Institute of Technology (Connacht Ulster Alliance) Library, IT and Teaching Building 5100 This project provides for the construction of a Library and General Education Building which will accommodate a learning resource centre, IT and innovation laboratories, online learning delivery rooms and classrooms Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (Connacht Ulster Alliance) STEM Building 5500 The GMIT project involves construction of a new STEM building, which will include labs, multi-purpose rooms, lab support rooms, seminar rooms and classrooms. Carlow Institute of Technology (TU for the South East Consortium) Science Building 6100 The project in Institute of Technology Carlow provides additional space for STEM provision, in particular health science. The building will include provision for labs, lab support and specialist health science spaces.

* The planning application for the IADT Digital Media building was refused and is currently the subject of an appeal to An Bord Pleanála, with a decision due in September.

Tender process

Following a pre-qualification process, three candidates were shortlisted and are now invited to tender for Bundle 1. Further detail on the shortlist is available here: https://www.ndfa.ie/project/higher-education-ppp-programme.

