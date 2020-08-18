WEST CORK FLOODS: Social Welfare available for householders affected by severe flooding

18 August 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Staff from the Department of Social Protection are available today to support householders affected by the severe flooding in areas of Cork. The Department’s Community Welfare Service officials are engaging with Cork County Council and will quickly assess the level of service required.

Social Protection Minister, Heather Humphreys, T.D., has said that the interagency response ensures that supports will be provided to those affected as quickly as possible. The Humanitarian Assistance scheme in the Minister’s Department has been activated. As the clean-up operation begins, financial supports will be made available to the householders affected.

Anyone needing to make enquiries about the supports available to them can contact the Department at (028) 21047 Monday to Friday, 9.00am to 5.00pm or email corkswa2020@welfare.ie

Minister Humphreys said:

“The officials in my Department are working with local agencies in Cork to help those people whose homes have been affected by the severe flooding. The officials have been in contact with Cork County Council and have made themselves available to support those in the affected areas. “The Humanitarian Assistance Scheme has been activated and I would urge families and individuals in need of assistance to contact their local Intreo Centre where our Community Welfare Service teams are available to assist with financial support.”

