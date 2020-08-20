Back-to-school planning continues for Cork ETB schools

20 August 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Cork ETB Executive and Principal’s held a socially distant meeting in Maria Immaculata Community College, Dunmanway, to bed down the plans to ensure schools and colleges are on schedule to reopen for teachers and students at the end of the month.

The meeting considered further updates and guidelines issued by the Department of Education and Skills, last Friday (14th August). The roadmap sets out how schools will reopen for all students at the end of this month and what the operation of schools will look like and be sustainable in a Covid-19 context.

Chief Executive, Denis Leamy stated that considerable progress has been made for the full, safe return of schools, colleges and centres for education. Grant funding and additional resources have issued from the Department of Education to ensure that students return to education on time, as planned. Cork ETB will continue to follow public health advice at all times and will engage with all stakeholders throughout this process of re-opening our schools and colleges. These meetings are held to ensure our Principals get the support and guidance they need and allow for communication across CETB schools and colleges where Principals can share their concerns and collaborate with their peers to find solutions where needed.

The Department of Education and Skills has provided a financial package for schools, wellbeing supports and teaching resources to ensure the full re-opening of all schools at the end of August. Cork ETB looks forward to welcoming back all teachers and students to the school Community and working together to ensure a safe environment for all.

