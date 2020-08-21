Successful applicants will receive grants of up to €40k

21 August 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

New Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme will support businesses in Cork to expand their online presence

A new Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme will support businesses in Cork to expand their online presence, Colm Burke TD has said.

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English TD, has launched a new €5.5 million Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme as announced in the Government’s July Jobs Stimulus package.

Colm Burke TD said: Cork businesses with an existing online presence can now apply to the Online Retail Scheme for a grant of up to a maximum of €40,000.

“The fund is designed to help businesses to accelerate their online offerings to respond to both domestic and international consumer demand.

“The grant will cover 80% of project costs and can be used to fund fees for service providers, to develop and implement a digital strategy supported by in-house training, and to enhance the retailer’s website and related systems.

“Online trade is already so important to many businesses in Cork. However with COVID-19, businesses really need to maximise their online presence due to the drop off in footfall in their shops. This fund is designed to help them do exactly that and hopefully will boost their business after what has no doubt been a very difficult few months in retail.

“I encourage all Cork businesses to apply for a grant when the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme opens for applications on Monday, 31 August 2020. There is a simple application process accessible through the Enterprise Ireland website.”

Speaking at the launch of the new scheme in Great Outdoors in Dublin, Minister English said: “The Government has been listening to retailers across the country and it is clear that the Covid-19 pandemic continues to make it an urgent priority for businesses to accelerate the growth of their online offering. For many retailers, developing their online sales channel for consumers has been a long-term goal prior to the pandemic.

“As Minister, I am determined to support that ambition and assist our retailers to increase their digital presence and boost online sales allowing them to target new and existing customers and shoppers in the online space.

“I know the difference grants such as these are making in hundreds of businesses throughout the country. Retailers are seizing the opportunity to significantly enhance their online shopfronts and complement their traditional presence. The increased customers and revenue make an important contribution to the bottom line. It also provides consumers with more opportunities to support local businesses in their community, even when shopping online.”

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media