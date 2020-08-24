AUDIO: Why should we ‘Recall the Dáil’?

24 August 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Cork North Central Solidarity TD Mick Barry this morning said that the Dáil should be recalled this week as a matter of urgency.

His call came as the Government comes under mounting pressure to relent on plans to leave the Dáil reopening until September.

It is expected that the planned reopening date of September 15 will be moved forward, possibly to 1st September.

Deputy Barry said today:

“The schools are reopening this week and the Dáil should be up and running so that the Government can be questioned on the issues that arise from that.The Government would prefer to let the Golfgate controversy blow out before reconvening the Dáil but further questions on this scandal need to be answered and further action on this scandal needs to be taken – reconvening the Dáil will facilitate both. Last but not least the precarious position of hundreds of thousands of workers needs to be addressed including the position of the ex Debenhams workers whose plight still remains to be addressed by this Government.”

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media