Lidl now offering home delivery in Cork (using the Buymie service)

25 August 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

50 personal shoppers to be hired to service 86,000 households across Cork City and Suburbs

Buymie, a same-day grocery delivery provider, has teamed-up with Lidl Ireland to offer home grocery deliveries and full personal shopping services to over 86,000 Cork households.

Earlier this year, Buymie announced the creation of 200 additional personal shopping roles for Ireland in response to demand for same-day grocery delivery. 50 of these jobs have been earmarked for Cork. Those interested in Buymie personal shopper roles can apply here, https://www.fountain.com/c/buymie/picker

Devan Hughes, CEO and co-founder of Buymie:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be announcing our official launch into Cork with our retail partner Lidl Ireland. This expansion will mean Buymie is available to around 2 million people across 750,000 households in Ireland and the UK. 2020/21 will see rapid expansion the same day-delivery channel as consumers confront a new reality for the foreseeable future.”

Conor Nagle, Regional Director for Lidl in Munster, added:

“Over the past few months our teams across the country have kept the shelves filled and served millions of customers every week. Given that not everyone is in a position to visit their local Lidl at present we are delighted to extend the Buymie service to 6 stores in Cork city, ensuring thousands of shoppers have access to the incredible value that Lidl offers in a more accessible way. Cork is a very important market for Lidl and we continue to invest heavily in the county with a new store being built in Kanturk and an application lodged for Blarney in recent weeks.”

The service will go live citywide, Friday, 28th August, and will be available through six participating Lidl Stores:

Lidl Ballincollig

Lidl Wilton

Lidl Togher

Lidl Churchfield

Lidl Ballyvolane

Lidl Glanmire

Buymie’s same-day grocery delivery is currently available to all households in Dublin and large commuter towns such as Greystones, Maynooth and Howth. The service has seen huge success over the past 18 months as it brings an entirely new approach to online grocery shopping and delivery for consumers.

In May, Buymie partnered with UK’s Co-op and launched the same-day delivery service to over 200,000 households across Bristol and its surrounding suburban area.

Buymie has grown by 325% in the first six months of 2020 versus the same period in 2019. In June, Buymie closed a Series A funding round of €5.8 million in new investments into its business, to take its total capital raised in 2020 to over €8 million and €10.5 million to date.

Buymie provides a premium personal shopper service with Shoppers trained in selecting only the freshest and highest quality produce available. Customers are also able to note specific preferences on their orders, and can opt-in for a personalised call from their shopper in store, if items are out of stock. Unlike traditional eCommerce solutions, Buymie is able to deliver on the same day and can fulfil orders in as little as 1-hour.

Users of Buymie’s app can select a grocery store, then the products they wish to purchase, and lastly select a convenient delivery slot. Buymie customers have no limitation on basket size and access to full assortments of food products. A personal shopper is then appointed, allowing for seamless communication during the shopping process, and ensuring the best substitutions and highest quality fresh produce are selected.

Co-Founder and CEO, Devan Hughes, is a finalist of the 2020 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year nominated in the Emerging Category of the awards, in it’s 23rd year. The results will be announced in November 2020.

