CORKJobs – Thermo Fisher Scientific hiring 36 for Ringaskiddy (Currabinny) site

25 August 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Thermo Fisher Scientific will be creating 36 new high-level science, engineering and operations positions in Cork, which are to be filled in the next 2-months. The new roles are due to continued growth and business generation at the Cork site, which is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO).

These new roles are for experienced professionals in the areas of science, engineering and operations, bringing the Thermo Fisher Scientific Cork workforce to over 450 employees.

To support new projects, the site is recruiting:

Development Chemists

Process Chemists

Process Engineers

Analytical Development Chemists

Analytical Development Manager

Process Operators

Siobhan Creedon, Site Technical Lead said:

“The ambition for the site is to grow the business to enable many pharmaceutical and life sciences companies make the world healthier by supplying active pharmaceutical ingredients for a range of disease areas. “The announcement of these new positions marks an exciting time for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Cork site, as we take on new projects with our clients, supporting them from product development right through to commercial manufacture. It is a fantastic opportunity for the right candidates.”

In October 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility from GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK). The sale saw the ownership of GSK’s Cork manufacturing site, including all facilities, business operations and commercial manufacturing and R&D employees transfer to Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The Cork site is a contract pharmaceutical manufacturing facility and part of the company’s Pharma Services business. Today, Thermo Fisher’s leading pharma services network offers drug substance, drug development, clinical trials, drug product and viral vector development and manufacturing solutions to companies of all sizes.

