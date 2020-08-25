‘No house parties’ clause for students living near University

25 August 2020

By Tom Collins

Call for all Landlords and Letting Agents to include “No House Parties” in the letting agreement for Student Houses

As the college year begins again, the next two weeks will see a turnover of tenancy in houses in and around UCC.

The Magazine Road Residents Association (MRRA) has called on all landlords and letting agents, in the interest of public health and in keeping with Covid 19 compliance to tell their new tenants that house parties would be a breach of their letting agreements.

The MRRA is calling on landlords to ensure that their tenants comply with the current Government guidelines on Covid-19 which states that no more than six people can visit a house,

Chairperson of the MRRA, Catherine Clancy said: “This clause needs to be put into the letting agreements to prevent a recurrence of the proliferation on Covid-19 Lockdown parties that happened in our community during the last few months. These house parties risk the spread of Covid-19 in our community and we need to ensure residents and students can share this area without feeling anxious.”

“We also call on the Government to move on legislation to put an end to the Covid-19 house parties to deal with the reckless landlords and tenants who ignore the Covid-19 regulators and are non-compliant. People’s lives are at risk if we do not play by the rules.”

