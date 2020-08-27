CORK POLITICS: If Simon Coveney heads to Europe, then who would take his Cork South Central seat? Cllr Des Cahill?

27 August 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Former Lord Mayor of Cork Des Cahill (FG) tipped to succeed Simon Coveney (FG) in Cork South Central

As we reported earlier today Carrigaline native and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney T.D. is odds on to become the next EU Commissioner following the resignation of Phil Hogan. This would trigger a bye-election in one of Ireland’s power constituencies Cork South Central.

Fine Gael sources have speculated that Blackrock based Cork City Cllr Des Cahill would be the “natural successor” to Simon Coveney.

Cork City Cllr Des Cahill, who formerly ran a family butcher’s shop and catering business in Ballintemple for over twenty years, now works as a financial consultant with O’Leary Life in Cork City. Coveney and Cahill are known to be personally close having grown up in Blackrock together. Cllr Cahill and Minister Coveney were this week seen visiting the Marina park project in Blackrock. Fine Gael sources have described Cahill as “a proven vote-getter” having topped the poll in the three local elections.

Cork City Cllr Des Cahill topped the poll in his Cork City South East ward in the 2019 local elections in Cork City. He was comfortable elected on the first count with 2,275 first preference votes. Prior to the 2001 Local Government Act this would have entitled him to use the prefix of Alderman, but that is no longer used. Des Cahill was elected by his fellow Cllrs as ‘Lord Mayor of Cork City’ in 2016-2017 and proved a popular and active first citizen. During his term wearing the famous chain of office, he successfully focused on a theme of positivity.

A week is a long time in politics

A week is indeed a long time in politics and developments regarding the vacant Commissionership could have a big impact on the powerhouse constituency of Cork South Central.

If Simon Coveney does become a European Commissioner it would certainly be groundbreaking history as he would be the first Corkman and 11th Irish person to hold such office.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media