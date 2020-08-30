Former Fine Gael TD appointed to Board of ‘Home and Community Care Ireland’

30 August 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

HCCI is the national representative body for 80 companies that employ 10,000 carers, providing home care to 20,000 older and vulnerable people in Ireland.

Jim Daly, former Minister for Mental Health and Older People has been appointed to the Board of Home and Community Care Ireland (HCCI)

Commenting on the appointment, Joseph Musgrave, CEO, HCCI, said: “As Minister, Jim was an advocate for reform and for a more community-based model of care. He has also proved far-sighted in his analysis of the changes we need to make in healthcare, such as better housing options for older people. As we prepare plans to cope with covid-19 this winter and deepen our talks with Government and the HSE about how to fast-track Home First, Jim’s experience will be invaluable to our work at HCCI. I am delighted he has come aboard.”

Home has proved to be the safest place during this pandemic with peak number of 91 covid-19 cases among HCCI’s 20,000 member base.

Jim Daly said: “I am very pleased to accept the invitation of HCCI to join the organisation as a board member and continue my contribution to the development of care of the elderly. I remain very passionate and committed to creating real alternatives when it comes to care of our older people and believe that I can pursue this passion as a board member of HCCI. Contributing to the development of home care in Ireland through my membership of the board of HCCI allows me to continue improving the lot of older people outside of politics. I am very grateful to the CEO of HCCI Joseph Musgrave for providing me with the opportunity to continue inputting to this very important work.”

Jim Daly was Minister of State at the Department of Health from June 2017 to June 2020 with special responsibility for Mental Health & Older People. During his time at the Department of Health, Jim significantly progressed a statutory home care scheme which will ensure everyone who wishes to stay in their own home will be entitled to home help by law from next year. Jim was a powerful advocate of older peoples’ right to have real alternatives to nursing home care and, along with developing a statutory home care scheme, he also led on the development of a housing options for older people policy. This policy framework provides real alternatives for older people to ensure they have the dignity of having their own home in which to live out their final years. Jim Daly retired from politics earlier this year and did not contest the 2020 election.

About Home and Community Care Ireland

Home and Community Care Ireland was formed in 2012 and is the national representative body for 80 companies that employ 10,000 carers, providing home care to 20,000 older and vulnerable people in Ireland. HCCI members provide a fully managed home care service through directly employed and trained care staff, which guarantees an exceptional standard of care to every client. 32% of public home care is provided by tendered private providers. HCCI advocates for the highest standard of regulated home care services to be made available to all on a statutory basis, enabling as many people as possible to remain independent within their homes and communities.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media