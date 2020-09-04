ALFRESCO DINING: comes to Marlboro Street

4 September 2020

By Tom Collins

Marlboro Street is the latest Cork City street to become pedestrian-friendly, with pedestrianisation now in place throughout the day hosting outdoor seating.

Following the major success of the Eat on the Street project on nearby Princes Street, Marlboro Street has been “reimagined” as a pedestrian zone with outdoor seating for restaurants.

The on-street dining facilities will be available to patrons of Clancys Cork and Dulce Bun House, and will provide outdoor seating for a new bar and tapas restaurant, Atlas – previously The Spyglass, which is due to open at the end of September.

Atlas is currently undergoing major renovations to create the city centre’s latest go-to-venue with plenty of cosy booths and unique decor to boot. It promises an eclectic food and cocktail offering to customers looking for ‘tastes from around the globe’ in the small plates or tapas style.

The outdoor seating will allow Clancy’s, Atlas, and Dulce Bun House to continue to facilitate customers while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Paul Montgomery, of Clancy’s Cork, was central in creating the initiative on Princes Street, and now on Marlboro Street. Commenting on the project, Mr Montgomery said: “It has been fantastic to see the people of Cork support Princes Streets’ Eat on the Street with such enthusiasm. People feel safe eating in the open air and we have this fantastic facility that was going to waste as empty parking spaces. Now Marlborough Street will be full of life – open to pedestrians with Eat on the Street facilities to allow local restaurants to continue to trade through Covid restrictions.”

