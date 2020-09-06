Carrigaline club seeks new members

6 September 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Join Carrigaline Toastmasters on Tuesday 8th Sept at 7.15 pm, on zoom

This year for their first meeting of the year, the club are teaming up with their friends in Blarney Toastmasters for a new members information evening. Local speech therapist, Deirdre will present a workshop on Speechcraft, sharing tips on selecting a topic and crafting a speech.

Joanna who works with a local architecture firm, is going to present on the topic of ‘Mentoring’.

Moira O’Brien who hosts with Toastmasters radio, will present on Evaluation and facilitate an Evaluation workshop. We’ll have a test speaker and all get the chance to evaluate them. It’s going to be a fun way to get our teeth back into Toastmasters after the summer break. Please spread the word as we would love to welcome new members! You can sit back, relax and watch if you are a guest. There is no need to speak if you don’t want to.

Please contact Marion on +353 89 200 6179 for further information.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media