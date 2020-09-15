15 September 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Wedding jewellery etiquette can be hard to get your head around. There are just so many rules around what to wear, and what not to wear! Fortunately, any good jewellery shop online will be able to help you narrow things down. This article will give you tips.

1. Know what you want

Knowing what you want is hugely important. Many people like their wedding and engagement rings to match. This is why you often find sets sold – either a wedding and engagement ring together, or a ‘his and hers’ ring set.

Once you know what you want, you can find it in the jewellery. Wedding jewellery caters for all possible tastes. The quicker you filter something out, the quicker you find what you want.

Once you have decided what you want, finding it will be a much quicker process. Most sites will allow you to filter by material and size. The process will go much more smoothly.

2. Choose your materials

What do you want your jewellery to be made out of? As said above, most people want their jewellery to match. That doesn’t mean you have to make the conventional choice! Jewellery is still available in the old standbys of precious metals and gems, don’t worry. But why not try something a little more modern? More and more people are turning to silicone as their jewellery material of choice. It’s both cheap and functional. It originally started as a fad among people who worked with their hands. They still wanted to wear a wedding ring, and so looked for an alternative. Now it has become mainstream.

Once you have chosen what you want to wear, you can filter your jewellery choices. Happy shopping!

3. Set your budget

Make sure you know what your budget is. I’m sure we all know by now what happens with weddings. Even mention the word, and the price suddenly triples!

Many sites allow you to sort by a particular price range. So having a budget is not only good fiscal practice, but it will make shopping easier.

Consider this as part of your overall wedding budget, if you like. Wedding jewellery doesn’t have to be expensive. You just need to take your time and look for something you like. Try setting an overall budget, and then narrowing it down to fit.

4. Make sure everything matches

There is no need to make sure that everything is a matched set. Still, most people don’t like things to stand out too much. When it comes to wedding jewellery, something that doesn’t detract from the other elements of the day is what you want. Keep in mind that not all jewellery goes with all clothes. Sometimes silver might be a better bet. Sometimes you might prefer rose gold. It depends on what you are wearing, and what your normal style is. Take a look at what’s available, and make your choice. There’s plenty of chouse in the marketplace.

How long will it last?

You do need to be practical when it comes to wedding jewellery. Ceremonies and parties can take up the entire day. That heavy metal earring set may look nice, but your earlobes will be killing you in half the time! Remember what you will be doing when at your wedding. If you have a big dance planned, pick something that won’t fly off easily.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media