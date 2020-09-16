Culture Night is this Friday

16 September 2020, Wednesday

By Bryan Smyth

This Friday, 18th September, Cork County comes alive for Culture Night with events, activities and performances taking place throughout the county. From a virtual circus performance in Clonakilty to a dramatic look behind the scenes of a theatrical rehearsal in Charleville, there are scheduled events for a wide variety of interests and ages.

This year sees ‘Culture Night Re-Imagined’ in response to the needs of the community and the measures to prevent the spread of Covid 19. The annual celebration will break with tradition and shift a large part of its programme online. A result of the Covid-19 restrictions, the benefit of mixing physical and virtual events is that Cork County does not have to be traversed to take in many of the spectacular offerings available from 4pm until midnight this Friday.

The wide range of physical events include Culture Night Ambassador Katie Holly’s debut performance of Pageant at The Schoolyard Theatre in Charleville, ‘Wall to Wall Art’ at the Gallery Kinsale, Cork County Council’s Pop-Up Gallery in Carrigaline, heritage tours of the Clock Gate Tower and St Mary’s Collegiate Church in Youghal, portrait painting and performance on the street in Doneraile and visual and aural treats at Sirius Arts Centre in Cobh.

In the digital realm, there is ink making, puppetry, aerial choreography, alchemy, poetry, prose and much more. All art forms are addressed, and all age groups have something to partake in – all one has to do is tune in on the evening.

Speaking about Culture Night in Cork County, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley, said that she was thrilled by the response from artists and groups across Cork;

“It is a testament to the will and determination of the Arts Sector in Cork that even in these most trying of times, we have an outstanding celebration of culture happening this Friday. On behalf of Cork County Council, I would like to commend all those who have undertaken events and activities, making a big contribution to bring joy to our county. I would particularly like to commend all the various arts organisations, Cork ETB and especially the artists for their input into this year’s event. The sense of community that can be seen in the response to our call for events is wonderful.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey is looking forward to seeing the range of events in County Cork;

“Culture Night has traditionally been a ‘shop front’ for the unique and exhilarating culture of Cork County and we are delighted that Cork County Council can continue to help artists and groups to express their creativity and highlight the range of cultural groups operating in Cork. This year, more than ever, we are proud to show the amazing work done by artists and arts groups in our communities. Culture Night this year has connected with Project ACT (Activating County Towns) to give a glimpse into how culture, commerce and community play a vital role in reenergising our county towns and villages.”

All events, physical and digital, are listed on culturenightcorkcounty.ie. Booking options and guidelines on Covid-19 restrictions are included with physical listings and any further queries can be sent to the Culture Night office at culturenightcorkcounty@gmail. com. Don’t forget to tune in or turn up to Cork County Culture Night, this Friday 18th September, from 4pm.

