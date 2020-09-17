ON THE MOVE: New Sales & Marketing Director at Montenotte Hotel

17 September 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Montenotte Hotel has appointed Ray Kelleher as Director of Sales & Marketing. Ray most recently worked as Group Sales & Marketing Manager at Trigon Hotels and previously as Sales & Marketing Manager at the Clayton Hotel Cork City.

He is currently the Chairperson of the Cork city centre forum, is a very well-known personality in the business community in Cork and brings with him a wealth of experience to his new role.

As Director of Sales & Marketing, Ray will provide strong strategic leadership for all sales, marketing, e-commerce and the public relations activity at the hotel as it develops its brand as one of Ireland’s leading Destination City Resort Hotels.

Welcoming the appointment, General Manager at The Montenotte Hotel, Brian Bowler, said

“I am delighted to welcome Ray to The Montenotte team. With an impressive background and proven track record in the hospitality industry, a true passion for tourism, and excellent connections in the business community, he will be a strong advocate for our hotel. Ray’s creative approach will also bring fresh and unique thinking to our team as we continue to innovate our offering to stay true to our promise to #stayunique”.

Ray resides in Clonakilty in West Cork with his family and holds a Diploma in Hotel Management & Business Studies from the Dublin Institute of Technology – Cathal Brugha Street.

The Montenotte is an award-winning 4-star boutique hotel in Cork City, a member of Conde Nast Johansens. With vast outdoor spaces, Victorian Gardens, and panoramic views over the city scape of Cork, it is one of Ireland’s most instagrammable hotels. TheMontenotteHotel.com

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media