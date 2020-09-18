TODAY: Culture Night 2020 in County Cork

18 September 2020

By Elaine Murphy

What: Culture Night 2020

When: Friday 18th September, 5pm to 11pm

Tickets: All Free Events

Venues: Across County Cork , see CultureNightCorkCounty.ie

Culture Night, the annual celebration of culture, creativity and the arts, takes place this evening h offering free tours, exhibitions, readings, performances, and films. There will be drama and poetry, music and dance, workshops and lectures, and a lot more, all of them free of charge and with everyone welcomed.

Aside from being a fantastic event, Culture Night can have a lasting impact on communities. Proven to be a wonderful opportunity for new and established organisations, groups and artists, to build a profile for themselves and the work they do, it provides a valuable platform to reach new audiences and make it easier for people to play a role in their local cultural scene. Culture Night helps create a sense of community and belonging while providing opportunities for networking between local organisations, groups, and artists.

Events can range from something as simple as hosting a storytelling event, organising an exhibition, concerts, dance performances, walking tours or workshops, all of which reflect the diversity of culture in County Cork. The unique circumstances caused by Covid 19 means that people will be able to enjoy many events from their own home, many other events will be accessible live, with guidelines in place.

Culture Night is brought to you by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and the Creative Ireland Programme in partnership with Cork County Council.

