Taoiseach 3/1 from 7/1 to be Replaced as FF Leader by End of 2020

20 September 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

James Lawless 8/1 from 16/1 to Replace Micheál Martin as Fianna Fáil Leader

Fianna Fail TD Eamon O Cuiv has said that his party needs to elect a new leader to replace Micheal Martin and now punters have started to show support on who should take over.

Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless has been backed to replace Micheál Martin as Fianna Fáil leader. A graduate of the King’s Inns, Mr Lawless is a qualified barrister and has served as the TD for Kildare North since 2016.

BoyleSports have trimmed his odds into 8/1 from 16/1 to take over from Martin and this is the first time any major support has arrived for the Chair of the new Oireachtas justice committee.

A Red C poll published in the Sunday Business Post last week showed a massive fall-off in support for Fianna Fáil as support dropped to just 10%. Martin has now been backed down to 3/1 from 7/1 with BoyleSports to be replaced as Fianna Fáil leader by the end of the year.



Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “James Lawless is the latest name being backed to replace Micheál Martin as Fianna Fáil leader. The Chair of the new Oireachtas justice committee has tumbled into 8/1 from 16/1 following some speculative bets on him. Punters are also backing Martin to be replaced as Fianna Fáil leader by the end of the year as those odds have tumbled into 3/1 from 7/1”.

Odds from the bookies Next Fianna Fáil Leader 15-8 Jim O’Callaghan 6 Niall Collins 6 Michael McGrath 8 James Lawless 8 Darragh O’Brien 8 Thomas Byrne 12 Paul McAuliffe 18 Norma Foley 25 Robert Troy 25 John McGuinness 25 Dara Calleary 33 James Browne 33 Anne Rabbitte 33 Jack Chambers 50 Mary Butler 50 Seán Ó Fearghail 50 Seán Ó Fearghaíl 50 Éamon Ó’Cuív 80 Stephen Donnelly 100 Willie O’Dea 7/4 – Micheál Martin to be replaced as Fianna Fáil leader by end of 2021 3/1 – Micheál Martin to be replaced as Fianna Fáil leader by end of 2020 Next Irish General Election ~ Year Of Next Irish General Election 5-2 2021 11-4 2024 7-2 2025 4 2020 7 2022 12 2023

