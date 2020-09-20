Taoiseach 3/1 from 7/1 to be Replaced as FF Leader by End of 2020

20 September 2020
By Tom Collins
James Lawless 8/1 from 16/1 to Replace Micheál Martin as Fianna Fáil Leader
Fianna Fail TD Eamon O Cuiv has said that his party needs to elect a new leader to replace Micheal Martin and now punters have started to show support on who should take over.
Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless has been backed to replace Micheál Martin as Fianna Fáil leader. A graduate of the King’s Inns, Mr Lawless is a qualified barrister and has served as the TD for Kildare North since 2016.
BoyleSports have trimmed his odds into 8/1 from 16/1 to take over from Martin and this is the first time any major support has arrived for the Chair of the new Oireachtas justice committee.
A Red C poll published in the Sunday Business Post last week showed a massive fall-off in support for Fianna Fáil as support dropped to just 10%. Martin has now been backed down to 3/1 from 7/1 with BoyleSports to be replaced as Fianna Fáil leader by the end of the year.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “James Lawless is the latest name being backed to replace Micheál Martin as Fianna Fáil leader. The Chair of the new Oireachtas justice committee has tumbled into 8/1 from 16/1 following some speculative bets on him. Punters are also backing Martin to be replaced as Fianna Fáil leader by the end of the year as those odds have tumbled into 3/1 from 7/1”.
