North Cathedral and Carrigaline Community School to benefit from ENERGY SAVING deep retrofits

23 September 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Green Party in Cork has welcomed funding for deep retrofit of public housing and buildings in the city and county. Up to 200 local authority and housing association homes in Cork (out of 630 nationally) are to receive funding for deep retrofits of energy-saving technologies.

€28 million in government funding has been approved for 39 community energy projects. Up to €7 million of this has been earmarked for Cork projects. These will also include buildings such as The North Cathedral (Cath.) in the City and Carrigaline Community School. The projects will receive funding for the installation of solar panels and energy-saving heat humps for home heating, as well as the installation of roof and wall insulation and replacing windows and doors.

Welcoming the news, Green Party councillor for Cork City North East, Oliver Moran, said the projects will improve the lives of thousands of social housing tenants:

“Often we forget that climate action is action on social justice too. Warmer homes are better homes to live in and cheaper to heat. One of the most frequent issues raised by tenants are poor conditions because of cold, drafts and damp. Local authorities should lead the way in both in climate action and improving living conditions for all. These projects show that the two go hand in hand. Projects of this scale affect the lives of thousands of people. Children are better able to concentrate on homework because they are warmer. Homes are happier places to be in…”

Announcing the funding, Minister Eamon Ryan said:

“We are expanding retrofit work, creating new green sustainable jobs in communities across Ireland and helping to grow companies. We are also cutting emissions thereby delivering a better environment for all of us. I intend to use funding from the recently-announced July stimulus package to expand the communities scheme so we can further grow the retrofit sector and benefit many more people in the months and years ahead.”

