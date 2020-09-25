100 new jobs at Cork Tech Firm ‘Workvivo’

25 September 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Taoiseach Micheál Martin makes announcement during visit to global headquarters in Cork

Irish tech company Workvivo – which is based in Exham House, next to the Fingerpost Roundabout, Douglas, Cork – has today announced plans to create 100 new jobs with support from Enterprise Ireland. Workvivo has experienced significant growth in new business as its communication platform supports companies looking to engage a remote workforce and bring workplace culture to life digitally.

Workvivo has witnessed a steady increase in levels of engagement on its communication platform as remote working continues for workers across the globe. In the past year, Workvivo has experienced 200% growth in user numbers, with customers now spanning 47 countries. 40% of its customer base has joined the platform since March.

The company currently employs 35 staff, but predicts its workforce will grow to 135 within the next three years as businesses adapt to a new future of communication and engagement with their employees. Workvivo’s platform helps businesses to connect with staff across multiple sites, and enables those businesses to engage these employees.

Workvivo’s customers in Ireland include Woodies, Trigon Hotels, Bus Éireann, Irish Rail and UCC. Globally, it supplies companies including Telus International, Seneca Entertainment in New York, Netgear, A+E Networks, Kentech, Cubic Telecom and Staffordshire University.

Announcing the jobs, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “The Workvivo story is testament to the ability of indigenous Irish companies to make an impact on a global scale. Using the software developed here, Workvivo is offering firms new workplace options in uncertain times.

“Workvivo founders John Goulding and Joe Lennon are very committed to Cork and Ireland, and I look forward to seeing their business grow and expand over the coming years. Today’s announcement of additional new jobs is another welcome step forward in the Workvivo journey and I want to wish the workers and management the very best into the future”.

Workvivo CEO, John Goulding said: “We are delighted to announce our growth plans today. In the new world of remote working it is more important than ever for companies to have the right communication technology for the workforce. Bringing the workplace culture to life and engaging the workplace now becomes something you need to be able to do digitally and this is exactly what Workvivo is excited about helping organisations with.’’

Workvivo has been supported by Enterprise Ireland since its inception.

Manager of Enterprise Ireland’s High Potential Start-Ups Division, Jennifer Melia said; “Over the past three years the team in Enterprise Ireland has worked closely with Workvivo, an innovative start-up whose ambition and enthusiasm has helped it to quickly evolve into a global business. This is a superb example of the growth possibilities for Irish entrepreneurs and the collaborative, creative approach adopted by the company has helped drive its success to date. Workvivo’s platform and services are empowering workforces and organisations to be productive and engaged while at the same time helping them to remain social. It is a unique and distinctive product which has been integrated into our own internal communications in Enterprise Ireland over the last year. We are delighted to support the new jobs announced today and look forward to continuing to support the company’s global ambition for many more years to come.”

Co-founder of Workvivo, Joe Lennon added: ‘This has been a transformative year in terms of defining the workplace of the future. We feel very privileged to be shaping this with some great customers and partners who have helped us along this journey. We are very excited about the opportunity and have our sights firmly fixed on our target of one million employees on our platform in 2021.”

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media