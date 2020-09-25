SPORT: Cork snooker player Aaron Hill is on the up and up

25 September 2020

By Mary Bermingham

Cork’s Aaron Hill 300/1 From 750/1 For World Championship After Beating Ronnie O’Sullivan

County Cork’s teenage snooker player Aaron Hill has attracted support in some of the biggest tournaments on the circuit following his 5-4 victory over Ronnie O’Sullivan in the first round of the European Masters.

Just a few weeks after Ronnie ‘Rocket’ O’Sullivan criticised the next generation of snooker players, the World champion was knocked out of the European Masters by the bright 18-year old prospect.

O’Sullivan was on course for victory when he got his first century of the season to lead 4-3 in the best-of-nine-frames match, but Irishman Aaron Hill levelled and then won the decider with a break of 78.

This was O’Sullivan’s first match since winning his sixth world title and now world number 115 Hill is 300/1 from 750/1 to win the World Championship, in his first season as a professional. BoyleSports have also trimmed his chances to win the UK Championship with his odds cut into 500/1 from 750/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “O’Sullivan criticised the standard of the younger players on his way to winning the world title but had to eat humble pie on Thursday after 18-year old Aaron Hill knocked him out of the European Masters. We have seen support already for the Cork youngster as he is now 300/1 from 750/1 for the World Snooker Championship and 500/1 from 750/1 for the UK Championship.”

