UP THE ARTS: City Centre Art Gallery gets €3.32 million

25 September 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Crawford Art Gallery receives significant capital funds from Government to advance its major capital project to redevelop the Gallery

An announcement of €3.32 Million is very significant and timely, enabling Crawford Art Gallery to move onto the next phase of procurement for the planned redevelopment of the Gallery under Project Ireland 2040. The next phase will see the Gallery seek detailed design and planning for the large scale capital works for the site on Emmet Place in Cork city centre. These capital works are essential to ensure Crawford Art Gallery can meet local, national and international visitors diverse needs into the future and ensure the best possible experience for audiences and communities. The project will ensure these unique buildings of great heritage interest will be restored and enhanced for future generations. Furthermore, it allows for the Collection to be expanded and more accessible .

Rose McHugh, Chair of Crawford Art Gallery welcomes the approval of its business case and the release of supporting funds to progress the project and adds “This is a critical and exciting time for Crawford Art Gallery and this major investment is a real boost of confidence for the Gallery, its Board and staff and its audiences at this time of global challenge. This major investment in the Gallery is a once in a lifetime ambitious opportunity to ensure Crawford is enhanced and sustained into the future . We look forward to working with the Department, the OPW, Cork ETB, Cork City Council and all stakeholders on this project over the coming years.”

The overarching goal of the Crawford Art Gallery capital project is to establish accommodation for the Gallery which is fit for purpose, reflects its national, cultural and historical status and importance, and also ensures it can operate and be sustained as a cultural organisation of significance to support artistic participation, sharing and care of the collection.

Mary McCarthy, Director of Crawford Art Gallery, comments “This approval and commitment is a giant step forward in enabling us realise the ambitious development plans for Crawford Art Gallery as part of the Ireland 2040 project. We can now move forward to the detailed design phase and it supports us meeting our project timeline.

We recognise the artists and publics need for an enhanced and improved facility and we want to ensure our heritage buildings are restored to a quality that will, in turn, ensure they can continue to be great places of creative exchange. We are grateful to the Department of Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht and the OPW for their collaborative approach to the project to date and we look forward to working with both over the next 12 months.”

The overall planned investment in Crawford Art Gallery will enhance, integrate and protect the buildings on site, increase access to exhibitions and collection, future proof and safeguard the collection with new storage facilities whilst contributing to environmental sustainability. Investment will ensure Crawford Art Gallery, a National Cultural Institution, is a centre of excellence for generations to come.

