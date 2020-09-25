CRIME: Drugs & Cash worth more than €50,000 seized in Cork

25 September 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

As part of ongoing patrols targeting local drugs distribution networks Gardaí from Gurranabraher Station stopped and searched a car in the Fairhill area of Cork yesterday.

Cannabis herb worth €5k (analysis pending) and a sum of cash (in excess of €12k ) was recovered from the car. The occupant, a man in his 30s was arrested. He was conveyed to Gurranabraher Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act, 1996.

In a follow-up operation investigating Gardaí searched an apartment in the Passage West area where a further quantity of cannabis herb worth €35k (analysis pending) was recovered along with a small sum of cash and drugs paraphernalia.

Investigations are ongoing.

