City Hall wants to know what YOU think about pedestrianing 18 streets, but you must use https://consult.corkcity.ie

27 September 2020

By Bryan Smyth

you have to visit https://consult.corkcity.ie

Cork City Council is seeking to permanently pedestrianise 17 of Cork city’s streets to support social distancing and its vision for a city of sustainable urban growth.

Following extensive public consultation, temporary pedestrianisation measures were introduced earlier this year as we adapted to the restrictions the Covid-19 global pandemic necessitated.

Cork City Council would like to introduce the following pedestrianisation on a permanent basis:

The Marina, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week (This is the most controversial, and was suggested for many years, but some fear the lack of the passive supervision of cars could make the area unsafe in the evenings? but on the other hand taking away cars will make this a great place to walk and cycle. There are pros and cons to all options)

Oliver Plunkett Street from 11am to 2am, 7 days a week,

Grafton Street, from 11am to 2am, 7 days a week,

Marlboro Street South, from 11am to 2am, 7 days a week,

Cook Street South, from 11am to 2am, 7 days a week,

Robert Street, from 11am to 2am, 7 days a week,

Morgan Street, from 11am to 2am, 7 days a week,

Caroline Street, from 11am to 2am, 7 days a week,

Smith Street, from 11am to 2am, 7 days a week, from its junction with Oliver Plunkett Street to its junction with Phoenix Street,

Pembroke Street, from 9.30 am to 2am, 7 days a week,

Phoenix Street, from 9.30 am to 2am, 7 days a week, from its junction with Pembroke Street to its junction with Crane Lane,

Beasley Street, from 9.30 am to 2am, 7 days a week,

Princes Street South, 30 am to 2am, 7 days a week.

Tuckey Street, 11am to 2 am, 7 days a week.

Little Cross Street 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Little Ann Street, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Emmet Place, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Paul Street and St. Peter and Paul’s Place, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Joe Kavanagh said: “With public health recommendations like social distancing, respiratory hygiene and hand washing more important than ever, action is being undertaken by Cork City Council to ensure that we can fully enjoy our outdoor spaces year round and that we have a city with people at its heart and not just for cars”.

Director of Operations, David Joyce said: “Our primary concern is to ensure that workers, residents and visitors to our city can safely practice social distancing. The proposals put forward to permanently pedestrianise many of our busiest streets helps to protect health and well-being but is also a response to public surveys around the City Development Plan and Cork City Council Corporate Plan which have told us that the people of Cork want a liveable, people friendly city”.

How to make a submission?

Submissions are invited from the public, stakeholders and interested parties on the proposed changes to Cork City’s streets. Details of the proposals are available to view by visiting https://consult.corkcity.ie. Alternatively, they will be made available for inspection by appointment at Reception Desk, Cork City Council, City Hall, Cork on working days from Friday 25th of Sept 2020 to Monday 2nd of November 2020 from 9am to 4.30pm. Please phone 021-492 4000 in advance to arrange an appointment.

