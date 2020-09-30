Thermo Fisher Scientific launch €45,000 community grant for Currabinny, Shanbally, Ringaskiddy, Carrigaline, Crosshaven

30 September 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Thermo Fisher Scientific (based on the road to Currabinny, near Ringaskiddy, Co Cork) has launched a €45,000 community grant in celebration of its double anniversary. Assisting deserving causes, it will be divided between local community groups along with charitable causes close to the hearts of employees.

The contract pharmaceutical manufacturing facility is marking the first year of its Irish operation in Currabinny, along with recognising the legacy of the site where it now stands, which has been championing science for the past 45 years.

How to apply for the grant?

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Community Partnership Grant is open to community groups and charities in Cork’s Lower Harbour of Currabinny, Shanbally, Ringaskiddy, Carrigaline and Crosshaven. Groups can apply by 31 October at www.thermofisher.com/csr/community-partnership-grant. A share of the Community Partnership Grant will also go to larger or national charities — selected, and voted by, Thermo Fisher Scientific employees. The beneficiaries will be announced in December.

Speaking on the launch of the Community Partnership Grant, Carol-Anne Sheehy, Site Operational Excellence Lead at Thermo Fisher Scientific said: “There is an impressive legacy of science in Currabinny, one that we are proud to continue. The site where Thermo Fisher Scientific stands has served science for the past 45 years.

“With such a long heritage and strong existing relationships within the community, we are delighted to launch our Community Partnership Grant — €45,000 for 45 years. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer and this grant strengthens that commitment.

“How it works is simple — the €45,000 is open to local groups helping to make Cork’s Lower Harbour healthier, cleaner and/or safer and to charities our employees feel passionate about. Applications from local groups will be reviewed by a panel of employees and separately the site’s 450 employees will vote for their top charity to select the larger and national charities.”

Carol-Anne added: “This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the local community and to our colleagues. We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved in the past 12 months in Ireland and look forward to celebrating many more anniversaries to come.”

A world leader in serving science, Thermo Fisher Scientific employs more than 450 highly skilled people at its Cork Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO). The Cork site is part of the company’s Pharma Services business. Today, Thermo Fisher Scientific’s leading pharma services network offers drug substance, drug development, clinical trials, drug product and viral vector development and manufacturing solutions to companies of all sizes.

