MENTAL HEALTH: Green Ribbon gets people talking to end stigma and discrimination

2 October 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Today, See Change, Ireland’s organisation dedicated to ending mental health stigma, hosted a launch photocall for their Eight Annual Green Ribbon Campaign. Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Joe Kavanagh along with Acting Head of Service for Mental Health CKCH. Kevin Morrison, Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention Martin Ryan, See Change Co-Ordinator Barbara Brennan and See Change Ambassador Holly Fehily will launch Green Ribbon.

The Green Ribbon campaign aims to get as many people as possible talking about mental health to help end stigma and discrimination. By wearing the Green Ribbon – an international symbol for mental health awareness – you show you are committed to influencing positive change

“We all have mental health but during these difficult times (Covid-19) it’s more important than ever to look after our mental health. This October will host the 2020 Green Ribbon Month (usually held in May) encouraging everyone to start a conversation and wear the Green Ribbon to show their support.”

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media