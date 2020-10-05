EAST CORK: Youghal RNLI involved in multi-agency rescue of a person cut off by the tide.

5 October 2020

By Elaine Murphy

The Volunteer crew of Youghal RNLI were requested to launch this evening (Monday 5 October) at 5.20pm to reports of a lady cut off by a rising tide near the pier at Knockadoon.

The Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat arrived on the scene at 5.32pm and quickly located the lady on the rocks cut off by the rising tide. One of the lifeboat crew entered the water and swam ashore to the woman, staying with her until Rescue helicopter 117 arrived on the scene a few minutes later. The lady was then airlifted to safety and handed over to the awaiting Coast Guard unit. She was assessed by the Coast Guard and no medical attention was needed.

Speaking after the shout Mark Nolan, Youghal RNLI volunteer Deputy Launching Authority said:

“Tide times and heights can vary and can easily catch you out. Tidal cut off can be dangerous so we would remind everyone before they head out to make sure it’s safe and to check tide tables. While you are out it is important to be aware of your surroundings and the tide’s direction. Should you get into difficulty dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard”

