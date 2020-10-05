HSE should develop a Rehabilitation Centre in Cork (people currently travel to Dun Laoghaire)

5 October 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Padraig O’Sullivan TD for Cork North Central is calling on the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, in conjunction with the HSE to develop a regional Rehabilitation Centre in Cork to service the needs of communities in the Southern region.

Deputy O’Sullivan commented, “The National Rehabilitation Centre in Dun-Laoghaire is already overwhelmed with patients and waiting times for the services often stretching out for months.

“There is a requirement to develop a full range of Rehabilitation services for the South and South West Hospital Region. Cork is the second largest population centre in the Country and yet there is little rehabilitation services for major trauma rehabilitation or neuro-rehabilitation.

“It is not fair or practical to continuously send all patients to a service in Dublin that is already at capacity. The changing demographic, perceptions of disability and increased requirements for rehabilitation cannot be ignored. A Centre, based in Cork, serving the South and South West region would allow patients to receive treatment much closer to home. It would also alleviate pressure on the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dun Laoghaire.

“I support the proposal for the development of a Rehabilitation Centre in Cork as pur forward by the South/Southwest Hospital Group. (S/SWHG)

