Some POSITIVE news from Cork Airport

7 October 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Airport has again been shortlisted as a finalist in the Airports Council International (Europe) – ACI EUROPE Best Airport Awards. The Winners will be announced during the Best Airport Awards Ceremony, which will take place virtually, as part of the ACI EUROPE Annual Assembly & Congress virtual event on November 17.

The ACI EUROPE Awards recognise excellence and achievement across a whole range of disciplines including the Best Airport Awards (in size category), the HR Excellence Award, the Eco-Innovation Award and the Accessible Airport Award in association with the European Disability Forum. In addition, this year the organisers are launching a brand new awards category – the Digital Transformation Award, an initiative of SESAR Joint Undertaking, in collaboration with ACI EUROPE.

In 2017, and again in 2019 Cork Airport was named Airport Council International (ACI) Best Airport in Europe in its class (serving under 5 million passengers) and is the first airport on the island of Ireland to be accredited through the Airports Council International – ACI World and Airports Council International (Europe) – ACI EUROPE new Airport Health Accreditation programme.

About Cork Airport

Cork Airport is the Republic of Ireland’s second busiest airport (Cork, of course, being the second City, after the Capital Dubli) with connectivity to multiple destinations across the UK and Continental Europe. Passenger numbers at Cork Airport grew from 2.4m in 2018 to 2.6m in 2019, an increase of 8% year-on-year. This resulted in Cork Airport being the fastest growing airport in Ireland in 2019. In 2017, and again in 2019 Cork Airport was named Airport Council International (ACI) Best Airport in Europe in its class (serving under 5 million passengers) and is one of the world’s friendliest airports. Global aviation analysts OAG revealed that Cork Airport topped the punctuality league for international airports in Ireland in 2019 at 84.7%.



