Success for Cork food producers at awards

10 October 2020
By Tom Collins
Aldi’s suppliers’ great year across national and international product award programmes has continued at the 2020 Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards, where four of Aldi’s Cork suppliers took home 5 renowned titles. 40 of Aldi’s quality products received awards in total. Co. Cork’s winners were:

  • GOLD for Duneen Dairy Greek Style Natural Intensely Creamy Yogurt 4 x 125g from Irish Yogurts Clonakilty (Clonakilty)
  • GOLD for Saturday Pizzas Pepperoni Pizza from Saturdays Pizza (Little Island)
  • GOLD for Skellig Bay Marinated Hake with Garlic & Herb from The Good Fish Company (Carrigaline)
  • BRONZE for Specially Selected Irish Luxury Layered Rhubarb Yogurt 4 x 125g from Irish Yogurts Clonakilty (Clonakilty)
  • BRONZE for Specially Selected Irish Ploughman’s Chutney from Folláin (Ballyvourney)

The largest competition of its kind, the Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards blind taste over 2,500 Irish products entered across 100 different food and drinks categories. The awards are recognised as an industry gold standard, which are blind tasted by a panel of expert chefs, restaurateurs, academics and journalists for the coveted mark of Irish quality.

Welcoming the award wins, Aldi Ireland’s Group Buying Director, John Curtin said: “We are delighted to have had another outstanding year at Blas Na hÉireann. I would like to congratulate all of our Irish suppliers as these awards underpin the outstanding quality of the food and drink produce they supply to our stores nationwide.” “Working with more and more Irish producers is a priority for Aldi as we continue to expand our business in Ireland. We now partner with over 200 of the best Irish food and drink producers across the country, ensuring Aldi shoppers get to enjoy the very best Irish-made food at prices that can’t be beaten.”

List of winners at the 2020 Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards, which are from Cork, and stocked in Aldi

Category Product Supplier County Award
Dairy: Yogurt (Plain) Duneen Dairy Greek Style Natural Intensely Creamy Yogurt 4 x 125g Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Cork GOLD
Seafood: Prepared Fish Skellig Bay Hake Fillets with a Garlic & Herb Marinade The Good Fish Company Cork GOLD
Ready Meals: Prepared Food (Hot) Dough Based (with Meat or Fish) Saturday Pizzas Pepperoni Pizza Saturday Pizzas Cork GOLD
Dairy: Yogurt (Flavoured) Specially Selected Irish Luxury Layered Rhubarb Yogurt 4 x 125g Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Cork BRONZE
Chutney Specially Selected Irish Chutney Ploughmans Folláin Cork BRONZE

