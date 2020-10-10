Success for Cork food producers at awards

10 October 2020

By Tom Collins

Aldi’s suppliers’ great year across national and international product award programmes has continued at the 2020 Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards, where four of Aldi’s Cork suppliers took home 5 renowned titles. 40 of Aldi’s quality products received awards in total. Co. Cork’s winners were:

GOLD for Duneen Dairy Greek Style Natural Intensely Creamy Yogurt 4 x 125g from Irish Yogurts Clonakilty ( Clonakilty )

) GOLD for Saturday Pizzas Pepperoni Pizza from Saturdays Pizza ( Little Island )



) GOLD for Skellig Bay Marinated Hake with Garlic & Herb from The Good Fish Company ( Carrigaline )

) BRONZE for Specially Selected Irish Luxury Layered Rhubarb Yogurt 4 x 125g from Irish Yogurts Clonakilty ( Clonakilty )

) BRONZE for Specially Selected Irish Ploughman’s Chutney from Folláin (Ballyvourney)

The largest competition of its kind, the Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards blind taste over 2,500 Irish products entered across 100 different food and drinks categories. The awards are recognised as an industry gold standard, which are blind tasted by a panel of expert chefs, restaurateurs, academics and journalists for the coveted mark of Irish quality.

