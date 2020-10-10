ARTS NEWS: ‘Cork Cultural Companions’ seeks new members

10 October 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Cultural Companions creates local networks of like-minded people interested in arts, heritage and culture who can accompany each other to events. It operates by bringing together like-minded people that meet up regularly to go out either with one other person or as part of a small group. The aim is to provide increased opportunities for older people to engage with Ireland’s vibrant cultural and arts scene and it is supported in Cork by Muintir na Tíre; the HSE; Cork County Council and Cork City Council.

“OK so we can’t meet up to attend events at the moment and even if we could there are no events to attend. But, let us not allow that stop us! There are more resources, for all things cultural, than ever before available online and we want to share them with you.”

When you sign up as a member you will be added to our database and will then receive regular updates regarding various websites, podcasts and social media links to theatre performances, music, literature, dance, local interest items and a whole range of other things too.

And, when we are free to move about and events begin to happen again you will be right there with us to celebrate. Membership is free.

Members can join Cork Cultural Companions by contacting Barbara Quinn, Coordinator, by emailing culture@muintircork.com or by phoning 021 4500688 / 085-1300335

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media