Funding for community groups in North County Cork

11 October 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The North Cork Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) this week approved a tranche of funding to community and voluntary groups in North Cork through the 2020 Community Enhancement Programme.

The Community Enhancement Programme is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development under the guidance on Minister Heather Humphries, TD. The programme provides capital grants towards the maintenance, improvement and upkeep of community centres and community buildings.

Welcoming the allocation of funding, North Cork Fine Gael Councillor John Paul O’Shea said “I am delighted to see these deserving groups being funded here today. The volunteers in each of these groups work so hard to benefit their village or town. I look forward to seeing these improvements over the coming weeks and months”.

Over €80,000 was allocated to 36 groups in the North Cork Division. Each of these groups has been issued with notification of this funding being made available. A list of organisations funded within the Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District are as follows:

· Charleville Tidy Towns – €2,800

· Ballyhass Childcare CLG – €1,000

· CYMS Hall, Newmarket – €2,316

· Dromina Community Council – €1,000

· Freemount Community Development Association – €1,000

· Freemount GAA – €500

· Kilbrin Community Council – €1,000

· Kiskeam Development Association – €1,000

· Kiskeam GAA – €1,000

· Knocknagree Fairfield Tidy Towns Committee – €1,000

· Lombardstown Community Council – €1,000

· Banteer Community Sportsfield – €2,900

· Boherbue & District Community Development – €1,950

· Boherbue Girls Guides – €2,000

· CDYS – €2,700

· Kilshannig Community Centre – €4,824

· Mallow Scouts Group – €1,300

· Mallow Town FC – €3,000

· Mallow United AFC – €4,275

· Millstreet Town Park – €4,086

· Mourneabbey Community Council – €8,200

· Woodview Community Resource Centre – €4,000

