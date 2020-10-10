“Broadband Connection Points (BCPs)” to be created in five rural Cork locations

11 October 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

5 new Broadband connection points in Cork a key element of Government’s National Broadband Plan – Colm Burke TD

The 5 new broadband connection points in Cork are a key element of the Government’s National Broadband Plan, a Fine Gael Deputy has said.

Cork North Central TD, Colm Burke said: “Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) are among the first premises to be connected under the National Broadband Plan and are located in some of the most isolated and rural communities in the country

“They will provide communities in Cork with free high-speed internet access at publicly-accessible sites under the Government’s new Connected Communities initiative.

“The COVID-19 crisis has shown the value of digital technology in enabling workers, businesses and families in Cork to stay connected and in touch with each other. The BCPs are intended to bring people together through digital connectivity, and it’s that togetherness that I want to emphasise.

“When people can work from their own communities here in Cork, they can maintain the close connections that matter most: family, friends, community, and their homes.

“More than that, they can support local businesses, sports and community groups, all of which contributes to sustainable communities.”

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, said: “The launch of the first of the Broadband Connection Points under the Connected Communities initiative represents an investment in rural futures and recognises the contribution that rural Ireland makes to the culture, innovation and economy of our country. More than 50 locations have already been connected by Vodafone Ireland and NBI, with more sites to be installed each week from now until the end of the year and beyond.”

Facts & Figures

The BCP initiative is a collaborative effort involving the Department of Rural and Community Development, the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications, Local Authorities and the owners and managers of the BCP sites.

It is expected that c.200 public access BCP sites and 75 school BCPs will be connected in 2020, with further sites to be connected in early 2021. A full list of the connected BCPs is available here: https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/5634d-national-broadband-plan-map/

BCPs will each have their own character and focus. Some will support remote working, others will facilitate study and digital skills training, and many will act as community access hubs with indoors and outdoors WiFi.

BCPs will be provided with a temporary wireless high-speed broadband connection of up to 150mbps which they will keep for three years, or until they are provided with a permanent high-speed broadband connection under the NBP.

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) will act as the Wholesale Service Provider (WSP), while Vodafone Ireland will act as the Retail Service Provider (RSP)

