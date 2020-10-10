WEST CORK: Secures new religious leader from Southern Africa

10 October 2020

BY Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Archdeacon Adrian Wilkinson, Commissary to the Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, the Right Reverend Dr Paul Colton, is delighted to announce the appointment of the Reverend Ivan Ruiters, who currently is serving as incumbent of the Parish of Karkloof in the Diocese of Natal, Anglican Church of Southern Africa, to be the new Incumbent of Kinneigh Union of Parishes in West Cork.

Ivan Ruiters (59) was made deacon in 1996 and, in 1997, was priested in the Diocese of Natal, Anglican Church of Southern Africa. In more recent years (2007 to 2016) he was incumbent of the Florencecourt Group of Parishes in the Diocese of Kilmore, Elphin and Ardagh. In October 2016 he became incumbent of the United Benefice of Milnrow and Newhey in the Diocese of Manchester and served there until July 2018. In August 2018 he took up his current post as incumbent of the Parish of Karkloof in the Diocese of Natal, Anglican Church of Southern Africa.

Ivan said:

“I am most delighted to accept the position of incumbent of Kinneigh Union of Parishes and can hardly wait to meet and get to know all of you. During the 9yrs. that my wife and I stayed in Ireland we really grew attached to all the people and enjoyed every moment of our stay. With God at the centre of our relationships we are certain that, as His family, we will be a source of encouragement and inspiration to one another. I have every confidence that, in these changing and exciting times God will bless us and build us up in ways that we least expect. In conclusion, I share with you these 2 verses of scripture from the Book of Isaiah chapter 4, verses 6 and 9, “I, the Lord, have called you in righteousness; I will take hold of your hand. I will keep you and will make you to be a covenant for the people and a light for the Gentiles, …”

Ivan Ruiters (59) and his wife Raylene Ruiters have 3 adult sons, 2 of whom are married. They also have 2 granddaughters.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media