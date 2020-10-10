Gardaí release man arrested over alleged €500,000 pension fraud

10 October 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Gardaí arrested – and have since released – a man in relation to suspected pension fraud amounting to in excess of €500,000 over a 30 year period. A file is now being prepared for the DPP.

As part of a joint investigation between An Garda Síochána and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP), Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 50s, in Cork city yesterday morning, October 9, 2020.

The alleged pension fraud has been taking place since 1987 with over €500,000 being claimed.

The man was detained at the Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984, he was then released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to this matter.

Investigations are ongoing.

