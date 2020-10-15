Facebook are offering free money, and it’s not a scam

15 October 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Facebook Small Business Grants are real

Ireland South MEP, Billy Kelleher is urging local businesses in Cork city and county to apply for a new €4.7 grant scheme from Facebook aimed at supporting small and medium sizes enterprises respond to the challenges of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Kelleher, a Fianna Fáil MEP, added that in order to be eligible business in Cork must meet the following criteria:

• Have between 2 and 50 employees

• Have been in business for over a year

• Have experienced challenges due to COVID-19

“This is a scheme many businesses in the city and county can benefit from and I would urge business owners to take the time to look into the options available to them.

Some of the projects the grants can be used for include:

• Keeping your workforce going strong

• Helping with rent and operational costs

• Connecting with more customers

• Supporting your community

“Every support at this time is to be welcomed. We know that SMEs are under severe pressure with additional costs associated with living with Covid 19. Many small businesses are already using Facebook to advertise their services and goods, so it’s good to see the company support businesses at this very difficult time. With Facebook having a major presence in Ireland, it’s only right that they are offering these grants.

“Further information can be found, and applications can be made, by searching for “Facebook Small Business Grants” on Google. Alternatively, feel free to give my office a call on 087 336 6421 or by emailing, constituency@billykelleher.ie,” concluded Kelleher.

