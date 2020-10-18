COVID affects another Cork institution: The Lord Mayor’s school visit programme

18 October 2020

By Tom Collins

The traditional Lord Mayor of Cork’s visits to schools have been re-imagined for the 2020/2021 term.

In the 101st year since the much-loved and popular tradition was begun by Terence MacSwiney during his mayoralty in 1920, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Joe Kavanagh will not be making physical visits to the 119 Cork City schools, due to Covid-19 restrictive measures. Instead, he will “virtually” visit them, broadcasting live into all of the schools at 11 a.m. on “Lord Mayor’s Day”, Friday October 23rd.

He will also, in the coming weeks, send a pre-recorded video message to each school and its students.

Additionally, the Lord Mayor has offered each of these 119 schools a Cork 2020 tree for planting as a sign of the resilience, sustainability and hope synonymous with 1920 and the year of Commemorations.

The Lord Mayor said:

“I am genuinely gutted that I can’t visit pupils and staff at Cork schools like my predecessors have done for over 100 years. But with the very real challenges facing us all, it is out of the question. So in this historic year in our city, where we are remembering our two patriot Lord Mayors who died in office, I would like to offer a tree to every school in the city. The planting of a tree is an act of faith that I believe speaks to our city’s past, present and future. The Cork 2020 trees will symbolise the resilience, sustainability and hope that I believe will guide our future”.

Cork City played a pivotal role in the country’s fight for freedom with two of the city’s Lord Mayors martyred in 1920 and the Burning of Cork by British Forces also taking place that December.

