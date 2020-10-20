ENTERTAINMENT: Carrigaline Toastmasters

20 October 2020

By Rona Coghlan

PRO Carrigaline Toastmasters

Maybe you discovered Pina Coladas in the depths of lockdown, or maybe you can’t articulate a sentence without your morning cup of java roast? Maybe you’re saving a fortune on Fever Tree Tonic and Dingle Gin since the pubs closed or you prefer your Jameson served straight, no ice? “Beverages,” was the theme of the Carrigaline Toastmasters meeting. Members and visitors alike, shared stories involving beverages.

Tim discovered the size of the glass matters when drinking potent alcoholic beverages abroad. He was wondering why his friend had bought such a small serving glass, but one sip of powerful liquor and the reason was obvious!

Amit recommended masla tea. He explained that this Indian tea is his favourite drink. It is warming, soothing and invigorating. There are no hangover effects to deal with either. He convinced the audience to give this treat a try.

Carrigaline Toastmasters will be meeting at 8pm on 2nd November. Private message their Facebook page or text Marion on +353892006179 for the Zoom code. Guests are always welcome and do not have to speak.

