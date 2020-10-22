WATER OFF: Cork City

22 October 2020, Thursday, 12 noon

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Irish Water and Cork City Council working to repair burst water main on Saint Mary’s Road

Irish Water and Cork City Council are working to repair a burst watermain serving Saint Mary’s Road, Peacock Lane, Peacock Row, Redemption Road, Saint Vincents Road and surrounding areas in Cork City. The burst is impacting the water supply to homes and businesses in these areas.

Crews are working to repair the burst as quickly and as safely as possible and restore water supply to homes and businesses in the affected areas. The estimated return of water supply is 3pm this afternoon. It may take 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return to those impacted. The repair of the road at the burst location is likely to take a number of days.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.”

For updates please see the water and supply services page at https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/?ref=CCI00024126

