UNUSUAL CORK GIFT IDEA: Sponsor a seat in Cork City’s Everyman Theatre for €300

6 November 2020
By Tom Collins
It has been popular since the advent of writing for the rich and famous to have buildings named after them. Well, now an opportunity has arisen for those of us who are – shall we say – less affluent. You can ‘sponsor a seat’ in Cork City’s Everyman Theatre.

Sponsor a seat

“Every seat tells a story: Stories of the people who sit in them, the nights they enjoyed, the laughter, the tears, the memories, the magic. Be a part of the magic that is The Everyman. You will receive an engraved plaque with a dedication of your choice in place for the lifetime of the seat (max. 30 characters).”

Like all indoor entertainment venues the Everyman Threatre is currently closed due to the Level 5 COVID19 restrictions, but running costs continue

How to purchase?

Please contact friends@EverymanCork.com with details or visit their online store

