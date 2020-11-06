WEST CORK NEWS: Schull businesses are still trading during LEVEL5

6 November 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Open for Business Behind Closed Doors

Business owners in the small West Cork village of Schull are standing firm in the face of Level 5 and continuing to serve their customers both at home and abroad with virtual shopping via Whatsapp, Facebook and Zoom. They are supported by Access Credit Union who is driving support for local businesses with their “Love Local” discount card for their 28,000 members. The card will allow members to avail of exclusive discounts and deals from businesses in Schull, Skibbereen and Bandon.

The “Love Local” initiative in conjunction with Skibbereen Chamber of Commerce, and Schull and Bandon Business Associations has dozens of businesses offer exclusive discounts and daily deals to the more than 28,000 Access Credit members.

How to get a “Love Local” discount card?

Join Access Credit Union, which has branches in Skibb, Bandon, and Schull https://www.accesscu.ie/Membership

