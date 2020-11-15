How to #ScaleUP your Cork business from SME to PLC

15 November 2020

By Tom Collins

Cork Institute of Technology’s Rubicon Centre, and Cork County Council, will host a web-based seminar, with an international flavour, tomorrow, November 16th. Featuring Professor Joe Haslam, Executive Director of the Owners Scale-up Programme at the IE Business School in Madrid, the event is targeting Entrepreneurs and Owners of SME’s considering growing their business to the next level. It will provide an opportunity for attendees to look at some of the key enablers that must be in place to successfully scale.

Professor Haslam is a global expert in the area of scaling. Joe is no stranger to Cork, having attended school in St Colman’s College, Fermoy and he still retains strong links with Cork.

The event is being run as part of the Global Entrepreneurship Week and the audience will not only be from Ireland but also from Boston, where CIT and Cork County Council have established networks across the business and academic community.

CIT’s Rubicon Centre and Cork County Council launched Scale Cork this year in response to the need to help Cork-based SME’s to scale. Scaling the Heights highlights the opportunity to assist some of the 29,753 registered SME’s in Cork County.

Prof Haslam’s presentation will highlight the opportunity for scaling for companies, including the importance of the founder and company culture.

To participate, register before Monday 16th November through www.rubiconcentre.ie

